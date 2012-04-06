Broncos might add to backfield regardless of Moreno's status

Published: Apr 06, 2012 at 07:58 AM

Even with the addition of quarterback Peyton Manning, the Denver Broncos' backfield could still be a work in progress.

Reuter: Biggest pro-day winners

Kendall Wright improved his draft stock at his pro day. And he wasn't alone. Chad Reuter provides pro-day winners.

Returning starter Willis McGahee will turn 31 this October, and Knowshown Moreno is recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee that he sustained in Week 10 of last season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Denver Post reported Friday that it's possible Moreno will begin next season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, and the newspaper also reported that coach John Fox plans to add another running back to the Broncos this offseason.

In February, Moreno was arrested and charged with DUI, failing to have insurance and careless driving.

"We certainly talked to him about it," Fox said at the NFL Annual Meeting, according to The Post. "... I don't think anybody knows too many perfect people walking around, but we take it very seriously, and we're going to monitor him going forward."

