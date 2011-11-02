Broncos' McGahee practices, working to return vs. Raiders

Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee is making good on his word to work his way back for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.
McGahee returned to practice Wednesday, just eight days after he underwent surgery that inserted a plate and five pins to repair his broken right hand. The Denver Post reported he had the hand wrapped and carried the ball with his left hand.
The NFL doled out a $7,500 fine to McGahee for facemasking a defender on the play McGahee broke his hand.
McGahee said earlier in the week he intends to play against the Raiders. He told the team's official website Tuesday he considered himself "day to day."