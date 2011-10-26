Broncos' McGahee has surgery on finger, considered day to day

Denver Broncos running back Willis McGahee had surgery Tuesday to repair a broken finger on his right hand, coach John Fox confirmed Wednesday.
While that much is known about McGahee's injury, what has been less clear is exactly how long he will be sidelined. Various reports list McGahee missing from one week to a month or more, but Fox hasn't been willing to commit to any timetable. Though McGahee isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Lions, Fox referred to him "day to day" and wouldn't entirely rule him out.
"We'll see what he looks like tomorrow," Fox said. "We will just see how it feels tomorrow, and we'll take it from there. I've seen guys play offense, defense with casts. A lot of it will depend on how fast he recuperates."
If McGahee is sidelined, the Broncos would be down to two healthy backs -- Knowshon Moreno, who was supplanted as the starter by McGahee, and third-stringer Lance Ball. Moreno and Ball took the bulk of the reps at practice Wednesday and figure to get a lot of action against the Lions.
McGahee's absence could open the door once again for Moreno, who tweaked his hamstring during the season opener against Oakland, didn't play in the next two games and has watched McGahee flourish. Moreno has been used more in passing situations, scoring his only TD of the season against San Diego.
Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil (ankle) was also held out of Wednesday's practice, while fellow defensive end Robert Ayers (knee) was back on the field.