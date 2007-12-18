Broncos' Marshall pleads not guilty to DUI

DENVER -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall pleaded not guilty Tuesday to driving under the influence.
Marshall was arrested in downtown Denver early on the morning of Oct. 22, hours after the Broncos beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28 in Denver.
Marshall also faces charges of driving the wrong way on a one-way street and failing to drive in a single lane.
Neither Marshall nor his attorney, Harvey Steinberg, would comment after Tuesday's brief court hearing. A jury trial has been scheduled for March 24.
Punter Todd Sauerbrun faces an assault charge for an incident outside a restaurant in early December. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 15.
Receiver David Kircus, waived by the team during the summer, was charged with second-degree assault after a fight last spring.
