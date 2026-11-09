Broncos make NFL history with 16th straight one-score win: 'It's not by accident'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bo Nix watched the football roll toward the wrong end zone, one oblong end over the other, and felt his stomach drop.

"I was not thinking good things," the Broncos quarterback said after his pitch to running back Jonah Coleman in the fourth quarter Sunday glanced off the rookie and scooted into open space, carrying the fate of the game with each bounce. "What if they got it and, all of a sudden, that's the change in the game?"

Nix should know by now that all is well for the Broncos as long as the scoreboard at a game's final whistle separates them from their opponent by a touchdown or less.

Coleman dove on the ball to save possession. Pass rusher Nik Bonitto came through with a clutch strip-sack of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young a few moments later. Nix walked onto the field and closed the game in victory formation to preserve a 26-21 win that made NFL history.

All in another wild Sunday's work.

The triumph was the Broncos' 16th in a row in games decided by one score, a new league record. It was the sixth such victory just this season -- which is only nine weeks old. Do the Broncos know any other way?

"When those things keep falling your way," Broncos coach Sean Payton said, "that's not by accident."

It would be disingenuous to discount an element of luck sprinkled across this streak of close-shave wins for the Broncos, who moved to 7-2 as they enter their bye week. It was present Sunday when the loose ball bounced along in such a way that Coleman could sprint and dive on it, preventing a turnover that would have put the Panthers on the doorstep of a winning score. It was certainly present as a Bryce Young pass in the end zone on first down bounced off tight end Tommy Tremble's hands and then his leg before Broncos safety Devon Key snatched it just before it hit the ground. And it was certainly present when Payton pulled the challenge flag from his back right pocket, the one with two ounces of sand at the end wrapped by three rubber bands, and launched it onto the field just before the Panthers could run the subsequent play late in the third quarter. The referees initially ruled Key's interception as an incomplete pass, not realizing the ball had hit Tremble's leg instead of the ground. Replay review not only determined Key had caught the ball, but also confirmed that Payton had thrown the flag just before the next play began.

"That was a hard one for any of us to see," Payton said of the play. "And my concern was, 'Was anybody able to see that I threw it before the play was snapped?' Fortunately, (the replay center in) New York can."

If an element of luck has played a role in this historic streak of close-game triumphs, though, it is hardly the main ingredient. Four things were at hand in Sunday's win that have been the foundation of a season's worth of these kinds of victories: Sharp play from Nix in the moments that matter most; a defense that always seems to produce a winning play, even when its back has been shoved against a wall; a head coach in Payton whose preparation constantly puts Denver on the front foot in tense moments; and Evan Rothstein, the director of game management, a situational specialist who has been a major asset in Denver's life on the knife's edge.

Rothstein got a game ball from Payton in the locker room after Sunday's game for his quick work in relaying the challenge opportunity to Payton from a booth above Bank of America Stadium.

"That was the first I could recall like that, ever, where it was that close," Payton said of the time between him throwing the flag and the ball being snapped.

Rothstein addresses the team each week, sharing different situational trends popping up around the league. He is integral to Denver's detailed planning of the two-minute situations that have been at the heart of so many of these one-score victories, but his impact goes well beyond the situational work.

"Evan is an unbelievable offensive mind," right tackle Mike McGlinchey said. "He spent all season with us last year in the offensive line room and helped us tremendously with defensive introductions, personnel groupings, and how to see things differently. He's so valuable to our football team and has carved out an unbelievable role for himself, just by sticking with it and grinding through years and years in this league. He deserves all the credit because he's as vital to what we're doing as anybody."

The Key interception -- the first pick of the veteran's career came as the Broncos were on the verge of potentially falling into a 20-13 deficit -- gave the ball back to Denver's offense and the unit responded with back-to-back touchdown drives. Nix completed 8-of-11 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. He made three clutch third-down throws across those two scoring drives, including a 26-yard touchdown strike up the seam to Pat Bryant.

"I'll be honest, it seems like it's always the same feeling," Nix said about operating in tight fourth quarters. "There's always a look in the huddle that's like, 'Hey, guys. We don't have a choice right here. We got to go make something out of it.' … I thought that was the best part of the game because it showed that we stacked two drives together, two critical moments and gave our defense some rest on the sideline with those longer drives."

The Broncos were decimated with injuries in the secondary Sunday. Already without starting safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Brandon Jones, they lost starting corner Riley Moss to a concussion in the first half. With Kris Abrams-Draine also out with an ankle injury, the Broncos were forced to shuffle Jahdae Barron to outside corner after he began the game as Denver's nickel safety. JL Skinner, who came up with a key stop of Kenneth Walker during last week's goal-line stand to beat the Chiefs, was pressed into action as Denver's deep safety and struggled to stay with veteran tight end Darren Waller, who torched the Broncos as he had during so many games while playing with the AFC West rival Raiders. Denver seemingly had the game in hand after Ja'Quan McMillian, a North Carolina native playing in front of "30 or 40" family members and close friends, made a sack that set up a fourth-and-18 for the Panthers. Somehow, receiver John Metchie III found an open space in Denver's deep coverage and caught a 25-yard pass from Young, setting up a touchdown to pull the Panthers to within five points.

After the Coleman fumble spoiled Denver's ensuing drive, Carolina had the ball back with a chance to drive for the winning score. It was a frightening prospect for the scores of Broncos fans in attendance given that Young had already thrown for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

That's when Bonitto, the All-Pro pass rusher, met the challenge that had been issued to him by teammate Alex Singleton.

"I talked to Nik (Bonitto) earlier in the game and said, 'We need one,'" Singleton said, referring to a takeaway. "(When) a lot of different guys are playing, your best players have to step up. He was able to do that right there, and that's what you expect out of a player like that. I was over the moon that he made that."

One of the wins in this 16-game streak came last season at Washington, when Bonitto leapt and swatted a pass by Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota, preserving a walk-off win for the Broncos. This time, with the Panthers facing a first-and-10 at the Denver 36-yard line with 1:24 left, Bonitto burst off the line and got a step on tackle Rasheed Walker. Bonitto, looking like Von Miller in the Super Bowl against the Panthers in 2015, kept powering into the backfield, even as Walker grabbed his helmet. His vision obscured, Bonitto reached out his right arm and slammed it onto Young's arm just before he could release the ball.

"He held me, but they ain't gonna call it," in that situation, Bonitto said. "It's just relentless rushing, at the end of the day, trying to make a play for the team."

The play was indicative of how these Broncos have operated under Payton in the close-game situations like the ones that unfolded Sunday. His mantra is "ignore the scoreboard." It's a message that is driven home weekly, a reminder that the only thing that matters is making the next play.

"We just keep playing that way," Singleton said. "We don't necessarily want to be in those situations, but it's much better than not winning 16 of them."

Payton had a simple message Sunday: "I like our team." Yes, the trade deadline is Tuesday. The Broncos have already had conversations about their roster and will do so over the next two days. But Payton likes the direction of a team that has won five straight games overall.

There is still plenty to improve upon, he said. Though the offense has made strides in recent weeks, there have still been too many empty possessions. Consistency in the run game remains elusive. Injuries are stretching the defense, making the upcoming bye week a welcome reprieve.

Shoring up those areas could help the Broncos avoid weekly participation in one-score affairs the rest of the way in the chase for a second straight AFC West title.

Or maybe this is just how it goes for this team?

"At the end of the day, in 10, 15 years, nobody's going to care about it," Nix said. "They're going to talk about wins instead of the streak, but it's cool right now. It's great as we go, but it definitely would be nice to win by more than a score."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.