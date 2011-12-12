Broncos' luck is residue of Tebow's design; more on Week 14

There is nothing wrong with admitting a team has been a little fortunate. This takes nothing away from the quality of the wins. We all know winning in the NFL is not easy and often requires being in the right place at the right time. And no team has been in position more than the Broncos the past six weeks. The Broncos have won their past three games by just three points each, and the past four by a combined 13 points. They have overcome incredible obstacles to finish on top -- doing it as if it were written for a movie. How many screenwriters in Hollywood are pissed right now that they did not come up with the idea of a player who is beloved nationally and yet doubted by so many -- including by some in his own organization -- coming off the bench for a 1-4 team and leading them to the playoffs? Get ready for the Tim Tebow movie; it is coming soon.