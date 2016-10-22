Broncos LT Russell Okung (concussion) questionable

Okung participated in practice on a limited basis Friday and Saturday and is officially listed as questionable. He'll have to pass the final stages of concussion protocol to be cleared for game action.
The blindside blocker was taken to the hospital after last week's loss to the San Diego Chargers after experiencing concussion symptoms.
Facing Texans pass rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus, having Okung on the field will be a boon for Trevor Siemian.
Wide receiver Cody Latimer (concussion) also participated in a limited capacity in practice Saturday and is listed as questionable. Like Okung, Latimer will need to pass protocol to be cleared.
Ware began working out this week but wasn't cleared for practice. The Broncos hope Ware begins practicing next week.
Emmanuel Sanders (hip), Trevor Siemian (left shoulder) and T.J. Ward (ankle) all were full participants this week and will be good to go Monday night.
The Texans placed corner Kevin Johnson on injured reserve with a foot injury, the team announced. It's a major blow to a defense that has given up 227.3 passing yards in Weeks 4-6. Safety Quintin Demps (calf), linebacker Brian Peters (quadriceps) and running back Jonathan Grimes (ankle) were also ruled out.
After not playing a snap last week, Houston rookie receiver Will Fuller (hamstring) was full-go on Saturday after being limited early in the week. That's a positive progression for a Texans offense that needs its speedster versus the No Fly Zone.