Around the NFL

Broncos lose starting DE Vance Walker to ACL tear

Published: Aug 15, 2016 at 12:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos have lost a starter on the league's top-ranked defense.

Veteran defensive end Vance Walker will likely miss the entire 2016 season after tearing his right ACL in Monday morning's practice, the team announced.

Walker was expected to nail down a starting role as the replacement for 2015 breakout star Malik Jackson, who signed a mega contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March.

"We think the world of Vance and he was having a great camp," coach Gary Kubiak said, via the team's official website. "We'll support him through his recovery, and he'll come back stronger than ever."

With Walker out of the picture, the Broncos will turn to former Texans defensive end Jared Crick, former Colts veteran Billy Winn and second-round draft pick Adam Gotsis alongside Sylvester Williams and Derek Wolfe on the defensive line.

Of the three options, Gotsis offers the highest ceiling. Fully healthy after tearing his ACL last Halloween, the former Georgia Tech star picked up a pair of quarterback hurries in the preseason opener.

Credit general manager John Elway with compiling enough quality depth to withstand the loss of several key cogs on a dominant defense that carried the Broncos to Super Bowl 50.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur in COVID-19 protocols, not expected to coach vs. Eagles

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is not expected to coach Sunday after entering COVID protocols on Friday.
news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

Two Bucs starters will remain out of the lineup in Week 10. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Everything is on the table' with Cam Newton Sunday vs. Cardinals

Carolina's decision to bring Cam Newton back came just three days before the club's next game. Despite the quick turnaround, Panthers OC Joe Brady didn't rule out the possibility that Newton could be used Sunday against the Cardinals.
news

Brian Flores reiterates Tua Tagovailoa is 'our quarterback' after QB replaces injured Brissett

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ didn't start Thursday night's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the second-year signal-caller finished the contest after ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ went down briefly with a knee injury.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'My style of play needs to get more like (Mike White's)'

Jets QB Mike White has made an impression in his two starts with rookie Zach Wilson sidelined. On Thursday, Wilson discussed White's performances and areas where can he grow as a first-year pro.
news

John Johnson skeptical of Odell Beckham-Rams pairing: 'I don't know how that's going to work'

After signing in Cleveland this offseason, safety John Johnson played with ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ for half a season. Following Beckham signing with Los Angeles on Thursday, Johnson isn't sure how the pairing will mesh.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW