Broncos' lose rookie Moss and Smith for season

Published: Nov 01, 2007 at 12:51 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos lost two more players for the season Thursday.

Broncos coach Mike Shanahan said after practice that receiver Rod Smith's hip isn't recovering fast enough and he won't be activated this season.

In addition, rookie defensive end Jarvis Moss broke his right shin in practice Thursday. Moss, the 17th overall pick in the 2007 draft, will have surgery in the next few days and will be out for three to four months.

Smith returned to practice last week for the first time since having surgery on his hip in the offseason. The Broncos had until Nov. 14 to either place Smith on the 53-man roster or put him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, ending his season.

Shanahan said Thursday he didn't think Smith's hip would be ready in two weeks.

"The hip is quite sore," Shanahan said. "He won't be activated in the next two weeks, which means he won't be activated for this season. We'll take some time and see where it's at the end of the season."

The injuries keep mounting for the Broncos. Denver had already lost offensive linemen Tom Nalen (torn biceps) and Ben Hamilton (concussion) for the season. Tight end Stephen Alexander is also out for the year with a calf injury. Receiver Javon Walker required surgery on his right knee and is out for at least a few more weeks.

The Broncos also lost defensive lineman Ebenezer Ekuban (torn Achilles' tendon) in the preseason.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills QB Josh Allen not focused on what ifs ahead of 2022 season: 'You can't live looking in the past'

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen intends to stay focused on the task at hand rather than last season's shortcomings while witnessing the Los Angeles Rams raise their championship banner in Thursday's season opener.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Sept. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp still looking to improve: 'The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not satisfied with winning the receiving triple crown in 2021, and he's dedicated himself to being faster and stronger than last year as the team pursues another championship.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE