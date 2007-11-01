Broncos' lose rookie Moss and Smith for season

Broncos coach Mike Shanahan said after practice that receiver Rod Smith's hip isn't recovering fast enough and he won't be activated this season.
In addition, rookie defensive end Jarvis Moss broke his right shin in practice Thursday. Moss, the 17th overall pick in the 2007 draft, will have surgery in the next few days and will be out for three to four months.
Smith returned to practice last week for the first time since having surgery on his hip in the offseason. The Broncos had until Nov. 14 to either place Smith on the 53-man roster or put him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, ending his season.
Shanahan said Thursday he didn't think Smith's hip would be ready in two weeks.
"The hip is quite sore," Shanahan said. "He won't be activated in the next two weeks, which means he won't be activated for this season. We'll take some time and see where it's at the end of the season."
The injuries keep mounting for the Broncos. Denver had already lost offensive linemen Tom Nalen (torn biceps) and Ben Hamilton (concussion) for the season. Tight end Stephen Alexander is also out for the year with a calf injury. Receiver Javon Walker required surgery on his right knee and is out for at least a few more weeks.
