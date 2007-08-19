Broncos lose Henry, Bell and Ekuban during preseason game

Published: Aug 19, 2007 at 05:38 AM

IRVING, Texas -- Denver starting defensive end Ebenezer Ekuban likely suffered a season-ending torn Achilles' tendon, and running back Travis Henry sprained his left knee in the Broncos' 31-20 preseason loss to Dallas on Saturday night.

Ekuban hurt his right Achilles' in the second quarter. He slammed his helmet to the turf and was in obvious pain. Across the field, his agony was felt by former college and Cowboys teammate Greg Ellis, who is slowly trying to come back from the same injury.

"It's a shame to lose Ebenezer for the year," coach Mike Shanahan said. "He's been a real leader for us."

Henry ran for 25 yards on 10 carries and lost a fumble on Denver's 7. He gained a yard on first-and-goal from the 3 on the play he was injured. Henry later walked to the locker room with an ice pack on his knee.

Shanahan said Henry's injury is to his MCL. It's a first-degree sprain, which is the lowest.

"We'll get an MRI to make sure," Shanahan said.

Backup running back Mike Bell strained his left hip and backup safety Curome Cox strained his right shoulder. Shanahan called those "bumps and bruises."

