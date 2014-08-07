Broncos look strong in avenging Super Bowl loss

DENVER -- The Super Bowl teams slogged through a preseason opener delayed by lightning and a flurry of flags Thursday night before linebacker Steven Jackson's end zone interception of Terrelle Pryor's pass sealed the Denver Broncos' 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
In between a 46-minute delay, both starting offenses put together long touchdown drives that ate up more than 9 minutes and were kept alive by a wave of yellow flags.
Altogether, there were 25 accepted penalties, 13 on Seattle and a dozen on Denver.
Ronnie Hillman's 1-yard TD run capped Denver's 14-play, 61-yard drive in which Peyton Manning completed 9 of 11 passes for 63 yards and the officials threw six flags, including one for offsetting penalties.
