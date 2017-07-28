Broncos linebacker Shane Ray (wrist) out 6-8 weeks

Miller's later point back in April -- "Shane being a starter from Day 1, I think that will definitely help his game" -- causes some consternation, though. Assuming the role of starter, especially one following a future Hall of Famer, will become a bit more difficult with the injury setting him back more than a month. Considering the nature of front-seven play -- pass rushing is very much a hand game -- and the fact it's a wrist injury, it's reasonable to think his returning at full strength at the start might be more difficult than usual.