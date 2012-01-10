Broncos line steps up to give Tebow chances in NY Life Protection Index

Like Denver, however, the road gets tougher. New Orleans will face one of its biggest challenges of the season Saturday when it faces a San Francisco defense that ranked fourth in the NFL during the regular season, and tied New England for second with 23 interceptions. All with a trip to the NFC Championship game on the line. While the Saints were finishing their 10th game of the season with a NYLPI above 90.0, the Lions enjoyed the best performance of the week at 105.2. Matthew Stafford completed 28 of 43 passes for 380 yards with three touchdowns and two picks in his first playoff game, and was knocked down just four times without getting sacked or hurried.