Around the NFL

Broncos lean on defense (again) to stay undefeated

Published: Oct 04, 2015 at 12:55 PM

The Denver Broncos remain undefeated, getting another monster performance from their defense in a 23-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Here's what you need to know:

  1. In case you needed a reminder, this Broncos' defense is for real. Not only did they keep Adrian Peterson mostly in check, they consistently made life difficult for Teddy Bridgewater. Denver piled up seven sacks, the biggest coming on T.J. Ward's strip for a turnover on the game's penultimate play.
  1. Ronnie Hillman's second quarter 72-yard touchdown run down the sideline might have served as the exact moment C.J. Anderson lost his grip on a starting job. Hillman went over 100 yards and clearly was the preferred choice of Gary Kubiak down the stretch.
  1. Let's call the hyped matchup of A.P. and Denver's D a draw. Peterson struggled to find running room for much of the day, but his 49-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-1 changed the complexion of the game with nine minutes to play. Credit goes to the Minnesota line, which opened a huge hole for the star rusher.
  1. We've seen enough now to know what we're going to get from Peyton Manning at this point. The quarterback threw a pair of ugly interceptions and repeatedly demonstrated his limited arm strength. And yet, all he'll need to be is a league-average starter if the defense keeps up its tremendous play. That feels doable.
  1. Consider this another great learning experience for Bridgewater, even if it didn't turn out his way. The second-year quarterback was far from perfect and often under siege in hostile territory, but he never seemed overwhelmed by the moment. It didn't end well, but Bridgewater still inspires confidence.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jonnu Smith agrees to four-year, $50M contract with New England Patriots

﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ is moving on. The former Titans tight end has agreed to a four-year deal with the Patriots, Mike Giardi reports.
news

Romeo Okwara returning to Lions on three-year, $39M deal

The Detroit Lions are retaining their most productive pass rusher. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions and ﻿Romeo Okwara﻿ have agreed to terms on a three-year contract worth $39 million
news

Shaquil Barrett returning to Buccaneers on four-year, $72M deal

﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ is officially going back to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers have worked out a four-year deal with the star pass rusher for up to $72 million with $36 million fully guaranteed, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has been telling teammates he's "likely to head elsewhere for the next portion of his career." Here's other news and buzz around the league to kick off the 2021 free agency cycle.
news

Chiefs restructuring contracts of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones

Big-money players across the NFL continue to restructure their contracts to open up salary-cap space ahead of the new league year, which opens on March 17. Three Chiefs stars will join that group.
news

Saints great Drew Brees officially joins NBC Sports as broadcaster

The next chapter of ﻿Drew Brees﻿' career kicks off in earnest as the recently retired future Hall of Famer will remain in the football realm. Brees announced on TODAY on Monday morning that he is joining NBC Sports as a studio analyst for Football Night in America.  
news

Carson Wentz working out with Colts receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Dezmon Patmon

Colts receiver ﻿Michael Pittman﻿ posted a picture on Instagram over the weekend with his new quarterback, Carson Wentz, and teammate ﻿Dezmon Patmon﻿, presumably after a workout. 
news

Ravens, guard Kevin Zeitler agree to three-year, $22 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens made their first move in free agency with the signing of ex-Giants guard Kevin Zeitler to a three-year $22 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk signs five-year, $27M deal

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk has signed a five-year deal for $27 million with the 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL community celebrates Drew Brees' career upon his retirement

Drew Brees announced his expected retirement Sunday afternoon. After 20 seasons, the Saints legend left an indelible mark on not only New Orleans but the entire league. Naturally, many in the NFL community and beyond responded to the news with appreciation for the future Hall of Fame QB.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees announces retirement after 20-year career

New Orleans Saints quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿, whose 80,358 yards passing stand as the most in the history of the NFL, is retiring after 20 seasons. Following a lengthy wait following the end of the Saints' season, Brees announced his retirement Sunday via social media. 
news

Aaron Jones, Packers agree to 4-year, $48M deal

Aaron Jones and the Packers are running it back. The star runner has agreed to a four-year, $48 million deal with Green Bay that includes a $13 million signing bonus, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW