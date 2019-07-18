Broncos LB Todd Davis (calf tear) to miss 3-to-4 weeks

Around the NFL

The Denver Broncos got their first injury scare of training camp on the opening day of practice.

Linebacker Todd Davis was carted from practice Thursday with a calf injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. An MRI later revealed a partial calf tear, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. With the injury, Davis is expected to miss three-to-four weeks, meaning he will be back in plenty of time for Week 1.

The 27-year-old Davis is a key member of the middle of a Broncos defense that is thin at the inside linebacker spot, and he is essential as an early-down run-stuffer. A full-time starter the past three seasons, Davis compiled 114 tackles, an interception and half a sack in 2018.

New Broncos coach Vic Fangio expects big things from Davis in the middle of his defense once again this season. Hopefully, those plans didn't get off to a rocky start, and the calf issue is a minor setback.

