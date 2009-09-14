Broncos LB Larsen will miss a few weeks after locker room fall

Published: Sep 14, 2009 at 01:19 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos linebacker Spencer Larsen will miss a few weeks after injuring his shoulder in a fall in the locker room at Cincinnati.

Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday that Larsen slipped on a slick surface and injured a shoulder while trying to break his fall.

McDaniels said Larsen's tumble wasn't the result of horseplay.

The second-year pro's injury apparently occurred in the 90 minutes before kickoff because he wasn't among the inactive players in Denver's 12-7 win over the Bengals.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL.COM - SUBSCRIPTIONS - PRIVACY POLICY (CHINA)

news

Tom Brady says he's found his 'voice' more after one season with Buccaneers

It might be strange to hear Tom Brady say he's still finding his voice after more than two decades in the NFL, but that's exactly what the 7-time Super Bowl champion told reporters Friday after a subpar Buccaneers practice.
news

Oklahoma, Texas accept invitations to join SEC

The boards of regents for the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas formally accepted invitations to join the Southeastern conference on Friday.
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz (foot) misses Friday's practice

Carson Wentz missed Friday's practice with a foot injury and is currently being evaluated, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday on "Inside Training Camp." Garafolo added that the team's initial belief and hope was that it is a minor injury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW