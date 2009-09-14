Broncos LB Larsen will miss a few weeks after locker room fall

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos linebacker Spencer Larsen will miss a few weeks after injuring his shoulder in a fall in the locker room at Cincinnati.
Coach Josh McDaniels said Monday that Larsen slipped on a slick surface and injured a shoulder while trying to break his fall.
McDaniels said Larsen's tumble wasn't the result of horseplay.
The second-year pro's injury apparently occurred in the 90 minutes before kickoff because he wasn't among the inactive players in Denver's 12-7 win over the Bengals.
