Broncos LB Green released from hospital after neck injury

HOUSTON -- Denver Broncos linebacker Louis Green left the field on a stretcher with a neck injury and a concussion in the first quarter of Saturday's preseason game against Houston.
Green was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, but the Broncos announced he was released Saturday night and will accompany the team on its flight back to Denver.
Age: 28
Height: 6-3 Weight: 237
College: Alcorn State
Experience: 5th season
The 6-foot-3, 237-pound Green was hurt when collided with teammate D.J. Williams as the two converged to tackle Texans tight end Owen Daniels, who caught a short pass.
Green lay motionless for several minutes as medical staff rushed to check on him. Green was strapped to the stretcher and was moving his fingers and hands as he was rolled off the field.
Green had replaced Boss Bailey, who sprained his right ankle and limped off the field on the Texans' second play from scrimmage.
The 28-year-old Green, starting his fifth NFL season, played in all 16 games for Denver in 2007 and finished with nine tackles.
Information from the Associated Press was included in this report