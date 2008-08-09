Broncos LB Green released from hospital after neck injury

Published: Aug 09, 2008 at 05:20 PM

HOUSTON -- Denver Broncos linebacker Louis Green left the field on a stretcher with a neck injury and a concussion in the first quarter of Saturday's preseason game against Houston.

Green was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, but the Broncos announced he was released Saturday night and will accompany the team on its flight back to Denver.

Louis Green, LB
Denver Broncos

Age: 28

Height: 6-3 Weight: 237

College: Alcorn State

Experience: 5th season

The 6-foot-3, 237-pound Green was hurt when collided with teammate D.J. Williams as the two converged to tackle Texans tight end Owen Daniels, who caught a short pass.

Green lay motionless for several minutes as medical staff rushed to check on him. Green was strapped to the stretcher and was moving his fingers and hands as he was rolled off the field.

Green had replaced Boss Bailey, who sprained his right ankle and limped off the field on the Texans' second play from scrimmage.

The 28-year-old Green, starting his fifth NFL season, played in all 16 games for Denver in 2007 and finished with nine tackles.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Saints expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu

Three-time All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

With Jason Kelce's approval, Eagles excited to select successor in Nebraska's Cam Jurgens

Longtime Eagles center Jason Kelce assisted in the scouting of Cam Jurgens, who Philadelphia hopes will eventually take over and maintain success at the position.

news

A new day in Houston: Behind the scenes of a crucial week -- and draft weekend -- in the Texans' rebuild

From voluntary minicamp to the 2022 NFL Draft, last week was a critical stretch in Houston. Jim Trotter takes us inside the Texans' rebuilding process, with special access to new head coach Lovie Smith and second-year general manager Nick Caserio.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW