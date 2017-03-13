Around the NFL

Broncos LB DeMarcus Ware retires after 12 NFL seasons

Published: Mar 13, 2017 at 08:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

One of the premier pass rushers of the past decade is calling it a career.

Free agent DeMarcus Ware announced Monday that he is retiring from football at age 34.

"After a lot of thought and prayer, I've decided to accept the unknown and retire from my NFL career," Ware wrote on Twitter. "Tempting opportunities still present themselves for me to play and I feel better than I have in years. However, long term health and quality of life outweigh the spark and passion to play that I once had.

"With that, I take this opportunity to thank all of the people in my life who had a hand in molding me into a great player and the God fearing man I am today. I thank the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos for opportunities to experience what greatness feels like."

Ware finishes his 12-year career with 138.5 sacks, the eighth-most in NFL history. Every retired player in the top 10 has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ware should join their ranks once he's eligible for the vote in five years.

Among all players with a minimum of 100 games played, Ware's 0.78 sacks per game rank third behind only Reggie White's 0.85 and Lawrence Taylor's 0.79.

Drafted No. 11 overall out of tiny Troy University in 2005, Ware quickly established himself as a terror off the edge in Dallas' defense. A nine-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time first-team All-Pro, Ware often drew comparisons to Taylor for his high-end athleticism, explosive first step and relentless motor.

Few pass rushers have ever generated a seven-year stretch to match the prime of Ware's career in which he averaged 14.7 sacks -- and twice led the league -- from 2006 through 2012.

Although Ware's effectiveness waned due to injuries in Denver the past three years, he can rest assured that the Broncos wouldn't have captured the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 50 without his leadership and production. Ware was a terror in the 2015 postseason, racking up 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits and 11 hurries in three games.

Ware was not just one of the best players of his era, but also one of the most respected by teammates, coaches and opponents.

"I received a text message from Aqib Talib saying: 'Surprising decision. He still has a lot left in the tank. I believe that 100 percent. It was an honor to get to know him, an honor to play with him,'" NFL Network's James Palmer relayed.

"I also got this from Emmanuel Sanders: 'Great player, but an even better person. He was the Peyton Manning of our defense. He carried himself with such class yet played with such tenacity.'"

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones issued the following statement regarding Ware's decision to retire:

"DeMarcus was everything we could have ever wanted in a player, a person and a representative of the Cowboys organization. He was one of the most dominant NFL players at his position in his era, and he was one of the most dynamic players in the history of the Dallas Cowboys. We wish nothing but the best for DeMarcus and his family, and we appreciate and respect his contributions to the NFL and to our team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Karl Joseph returning to Raiders on free-agent deal

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed the unrestricted free agent safety Karl Joseph, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Roundup: Damarious Randall re-signs with Seahawks, moving back to cornerback

Former first-round pick Damarious Randall has re-signed with the Seahawks. The team's announcement noted Seattle plans to move Randall back to cornerback, the position he played in his first three NFL seasons.
news

Kerry Hyder believes he can be Seahawks' next Michael Bennett

Newly signed pass rusher ﻿Kerry Hyder﻿ believes he can fill the versatile edge role the Seahawks have missed since Michael Bennett left. 
news

49ers DE Nick Bosa looks good in video showing progress in ACL recovery

Nearly seven months after tearing his ACL during the second game of the season, 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa is looking good in his rehab process. 
news

Brandon Staley: Pairing Corey Linsley with Justin Herbert gives Chargers 'winning edge'

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley believes All-Pro center Corey Linsley -- who spent seven seasons with Aaron Rodgers -- can be a difference-maker with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers need to address 'hole' at left tackle

Chargers coach Brandon Staley admitted Thursday his team is well aware of its need at left tackle following the departure of 2020 starter ﻿Sam Tevi﻿, and will attempt to address it in the coming weeks -- or months.
news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson embraces challenge of younger teammates, return from ankle surgery

At 30 years old, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him in 2020. The challenges of rehab and the influx of younger talent has given him extra motivation entering next season.
news

Roundup: Jets re-sign special teamer Bennett Jackson, add OL depth with Corey Levin

Jets announce pair of signings, while Giants announce addition of three coaches.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster says he would have signed with Chiefs had he not re-signed with Steelers

It was a surprise to many that wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signed with the Steelers. Had he not, Smith-Schuster told Michael Irvin "it would've been K.C." that he signed to play with. 
news

Deshaun Watson attorney files motion to request plaintiff be identified

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's attorney filed a motion for a special exemption Thursday and asked the District Court of Harris County (Texas) to order one of the plaintiffs to replead and include her name in the petition.
news

Trevor Lawrence throwing again after left shoulder surgery

Presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder earlier this offseason to be fully healed by training camp. That plan remains on schedule.
news

Byron Jones: Dolphins 'expect a big jump' from QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins star corner ﻿Byron Jones﻿ joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday and said Miami expects a big leap from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Year 2.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW