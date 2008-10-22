Broncos LB Bailey, backup QB Ramsey out for season with injuries

Published: Oct 22, 2008 at 08:15 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have lost linebacker Boss Bailey and backup quarterback Patrick Ramsey to season-ending injuries. Cornerback Champ Bailey is out for at least a month.

All three were hurt in Denver's 41-7 loss at New England on Monday night. Boss Bailey and Ramsey were placed on the reserve/injured list Wednesday.

Boss Bailey is scheduled to have microfracture surgery on his left knee.

Ramsey injured his throwing elbow on a second-quarter sack.

Champ Bailey suffered a groin injury covering Randy Moss in the first half and didn't return.

The Broncos also placed offensive tackle Erik Pears on the reserve/non-football illness list for an appendectomy and released defensive tackle Steven Harris from the practice squad.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC East Fantasy Preview (aka Beasts of the East)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the new Fantasy Room!

news

Top 10 most underrated NFL players: Justin Tucker, Keenan Allen deserve more recognition

Episode 1 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" kicks off on Sunday, with five players making their first ever appearance in the ranking. That got Cynthia Frelund thinking about who deserves to be mentioned among the NFL's most underrated players. Here's her top 10.

news

2022 NFL training camp: Early standouts, rookies turning heads and updates on key position battles

What have we learned in the first couple weeks of NFL training camp? Gregg Rosenthal goes across the league, spotlighting early standouts, updating key position battles and assessing potential concerns.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) passes physical, removed from PUP list

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has passed his physical and come off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE