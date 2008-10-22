Broncos LB Bailey, backup QB Ramsey out for season with injuries

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have lost linebacker Boss Bailey and backup quarterback Patrick Ramsey to season-ending injuries. Cornerback Champ Bailey is out for at least a month.
All three were hurt in Denver's 41-7 loss at New England on Monday night. Boss Bailey and Ramsey were placed on the reserve/injured list Wednesday.
Boss Bailey is scheduled to have microfracture surgery on his left knee.
The Broncos also placed offensive tackle Erik Pears on the reserve/non-football illness list for an appendectomy and released defensive tackle Steven Harris from the practice squad.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press