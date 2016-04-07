Around the NFL

Broncos' Kubiak says he also met with Kaepernick

Published: Apr 07, 2016 at 03:54 AM
Marc Sessler

It was earlier this month when 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, seeking a trade out of San Francisco, sat down with Broncos general manager John Elway.

No deal came from that meeting, but we learned Thursday that Elway wasn't the only member of the team who's met with the signal-caller.

Coach Gary Kubiak said he also huddled with Kaepernick, telling The Denver Post: "We were granted the opportunity to have that visit (by the 49ers), and that was good. Very impressive."

It's unclear if Kubiak was part of the Elway meeting, but the coach called his interaction with Kaepernick "productive and informative," despite offering no new updates on a potential trade between the Broncos and 49ers.

Added Kubiak: "He's currently under contract with another team, so we'll stay focused on the guys we have."

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport previously reported that the main sticking point in a potential swap to Denver is the quarterback's unwillingness to take a pay cut combined with San Francisco's refusal to pay some of Kap's $11.9 million salary if he bolts.

"There's always going to be change, there's always going to be things that happen from year to year, but the most important thing is that our standards stay the same," Kubiak said of Denver's search for a new quarterback. "And you have to be patient, too. You can't make poor decisions and they could hurt you in the long haul."

With Mark Sanchez and Trevor Siemian positioned as the only passers on the roster, the Broncos aren't finished at the position. The team is a top candidate to snag a passer in the draft while keeping their options open with Kaepernick.

Bottom line: This somewhat tedious offseason drama is far from over.

