Broncos' J.K. Dobbins out to be NFL's 'No. 1' running back in 2026: 'There won't be any injuries'

Another year, another injury derailed J.K. Dobbins in 2025.

The Denver Broncos running back was off to a sensational start, generating 772 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games before a foot injury put him on the shelf. After re-signing in Denver this offseason, Dobbins is out to prove last year's start was an accident.

"What I'm going to show is that last year wasn't a fluke. Like, instead of being No. 3 in the NFL, I'll be No. 1 this year. And there won't be any injuries," Dobbins said, via Luca Evans of The Denver Post.

Technically, Dobbins was fifth in the NFL when injury struck, but the point still remains. There are zero questions about the slashing runner's ability when he's on the field. He has averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his career, knows how to utilize blockers well, and has the speed to turn a short gain into a chunk. However, he hasn't been able to stay healthy since suffering a gruesome preseason knee injury with the Ravens in 2021, which forced him to miss the entire season.