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Broncos' J.K. Dobbins out to be NFL's 'No. 1' running back in 2026: 'There won't be any injuries'

Published: Jun 16, 2026 at 08:27 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Another year, another injury derailed J.K. Dobbins in 2025.

The Denver Broncos running back was off to a sensational start, generating 772 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games before a foot injury put him on the shelf. After re-signing in Denver this offseason, Dobbins is out to prove last year's start was an accident.

"What I'm going to show is that last year wasn't a fluke. Like, instead of being No. 3 in the NFL, I'll be No. 1 this year. And there won't be any injuries," Dobbins said, via Luca Evans of The Denver Post.

Technically, Dobbins was fifth in the NFL when injury struck, but the point still remains. There are zero questions about the slashing runner's ability when he's on the field. He has averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his career, knows how to utilize blockers well, and has the speed to turn a short gain into a chunk. However, he hasn't been able to stay healthy since suffering a gruesome preseason knee injury with the Ravens in 2021, which forced him to miss the entire season.

Dobbins finally found some continuity in 2024 with the Chargers, but again missed four games deep into the season. Then last year, he couldn't finish on the field. As Bill Parcells was fond of saying, sometimes a player's greatest ability is being available. Dobbins is still fighting that battle into Year 7.

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The Broncos' ground game struggled to consistently churn out yards after Dobbins went down. RJ Harvey splashed some big moments, but overall, the rushing attack lacked sans Dobbins. In the first 10 weeks, the Broncos generated 230 rush yards over expected and -0.01 expected points added per carry, per Next Gen Stats. From Weeks 11-18, after Dobbins went down, those figures fell to -124 RYOE and -0.08 EPA/C.

Bringing back Dobbins gives the backfield some stability, with Harvey, fourth-round pick Jonah Coleman and pass catcher Jaleel McLaughlin rounding out the top of the corps.

"We're excited about where it's going," Broncos coach Sean Payton said last week of the rushing attack. "And certainly, we understand how important it is, not only for the team but for our defensive success and time of possession, and all of those things that play a complementary role in playing good defense."

According to Evans, Harvey underwent offseason shoulder surgery after suffering a torn labrum in the AFC Championship Game. Harvey has participated in some offseason work but has not taken part in team drills.

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