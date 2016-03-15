Broncos, Jets are top fantasy fits for Colin Kaepernick

Admittedly, there isn't a lot of fantasy production to be found in the Factory of Sadness. The loss of Travis Benjamin to the Chargers takes away the team's bona fide deep threat. While hope springs eternal that Josh Gordon will be reinstated and allowed to return to the field, there are no guarantees on that front. Nor is there any indication of what Gordon will immediately be able to offer after having played just five games in the past two seasons because of suspensions. If Cleveland were to land Kaepernick, it could increase their chances of targeting a playmaking receiver in the early rounds of the draft.