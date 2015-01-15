Broncos interview Adam Gase for head-coaching role

The talented play-caller interviewed for Denver's vacant head-coaching position on Thursday, the team announced.
Gase first spoke with general manager John Elway about the job on Wednesday after also meeting with the 49ers, who bypassed the Broncos offensive coordinator for in-house candidate Jim Tomsula. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Falcons will also request to speak with Gase.
Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been calling teams to gush over Gase's strengths as a candidate, but nobody needs to convince Elway after Gase carved out the NFL's No. 2 scoring offense this season after finishing No. 1 overall in 2013.
Gase emerged as a logical candidate after John Fox mutually parted ways with the team on Monday. We can't help but wonder if Elway would prefer his old friend and Ravens offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, after clearly losing patience with Denver's coaching staff down the stretch.
It's hard to imagine Gase -- or any Broncos candidate -- jumping at this job without knowing whether or not Peyton will return.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Championship Sunday and makes our picks for each game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.