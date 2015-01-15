Broncos interview Adam Gase for head-coaching role

Around the NFL

Published: Jan 15, 2015
Adam Gase isn't finished with the Broncos just yet.

The talented play-caller interviewed for Denver's vacant head-coaching position on Thursday, the team announced.

Gase first spoke with general manager John Elway about the job on Wednesday after also meeting with the 49ers, who bypassed the Broncos offensive coordinator for in-house candidate Jim Tomsula. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Falcons will also request to speak with Gase.

Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning has been calling teams to gush over Gase's strengths as a candidate, but nobody needs to convince Elway after Gase carved out the NFL's No. 2 scoring offense this season after finishing No. 1 overall in 2013.

Gase emerged as a logical candidate after John Fox mutually parted ways with the team on Monday. We can't help but wonder if Elway would prefer his old friend and Ravens offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, after clearly losing patience with Denver's coaching staff down the stretch.

The Broncos have been rocked by seismic changes over the past five days -- stuff we never could have predicted heading into Sunday's playoff loss to the Colts. The coaching staff has been wiped away and the future of Manning is entirely up in the air.

It's hard to imagine Gase -- or any Broncos candidate -- jumping at this job without knowing whether or not Peyton will return.

