Around the NFL

Broncos increase Drew Lock's reps; QB could start Sun.

Published: Nov 27, 2019 at 08:14 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

With five games left in a lost season, the Denver Broncos could soon be turning to their rookie quarterback to close out the campaign.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio told reporters Wednesday that Drew Lock, who Denver selected in the second round this offseason but has spent most of the year on injured reserve, will see increased snaps in practice, a sign that he could soon be starting, potentially as early as this Sunday.

"We're going to up Drew's reps this week extensively in practice, see how he does with that and make a decision prior to the game," Fangio said, per The Denver Post. "Just feel like he's had a good few weeks of limited practice. I think he's ready to advance in his reps."

That followed a radio interview with Broncos head honcho John Elway earlier Wednesday during which he said both Lock and current starter Brandon Allen would both get reps in practice this week. A decision on who will start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday will be made later in the week.

Lock took the first snap of offense in Wednesday's practice. NFL Network's James Palmer noted that the rookie will get "75 percent of the reps in practice this week." Lock has not yet been activated off injured reserve but could be before the weekend.

All of this signals that Lock will start Sunday, and if not Sunday, shortly. The first-year signal-caller was placed on injured reserve before the season with a right thumb injury. While he was there, veteran QB Joe Flacco led Denver to a 2-6 record before suffering a neck injury and being placed on injured reserve himself.

With Lock still on the mend, fourth-year player Brandon Allen filled in, making his first three career starts and earning his first win. Allen had completed 39 of 84 passes for 515 yards, three TDs and two INTs in his three games, but his latest showing was his worst, a 10-of-25 bummer in a 20-3 loss to Buffalo.

That appears to have paved the way for Lock, who serves Fangio, Elway and the Broncos no use sitting on the bench while Denver slogs to its third consecutive losing season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader: Game times, matchups, how to watch, etc.

The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader includes three terrific matchups: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys and Patriots-Vikings.

news

Travis Kelce records 33rd 100-yard game, setting new record for TEs

Travis Kelce surpassed the 100-yard mark for the 33rd time in his career on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, breaking a tie with Gronkowski for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history.

news

Tony Pollard paces Cowboys' backfield duo in win with 189 yards: 'We've got to keep that going all year'

Cowboys running back continued to make a statement as the most explosive back in Dallas' backfield, totaling 189 yards and two scores in a 40-3 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

news

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after win over Colts: 'I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich'

Nick Sirianni explained the raw emotion he displayed following the Eagles' 17-16 victory over the Colts in Indianapolis.

news

Rookie CB Marcus Jones goes 'the distance,' returns punt for Patriots' 14th straight win over Jets

Patriots rookie Marcus Jones scored a miraculous 84-yard punt return with five seconds remaining, helping New England overcome a pedestrian offensive day and capture its 14th consecutive victory over the New York Jets.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 11 action.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford evaluated for concussion in loss to Saints; Bryce Perkins finished game at QB

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is being evaluated for a concussion against the Saints. Bryce Perkins has entered the game in relief with the Rams trailing.

news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) active vs. Vikings

Ezekiel Elliott (knee; questionable) is officially active for the Cowboys' Week 11 game against the Vikings.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (abdomen) active vs. Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (abdomen) is active for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Denver Broncos.

news

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson sets career kick-return TD record with 103-yarder against Bears

The NFL has a new kick-return king. Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson set a new career record on Sunday with his ninth kick return for a touchdown, breaking a tie with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 11: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 11 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 11 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE