Broncos hold off Chargers' rally by a fingertip in opener

3a. As good as Mowins was, Rex Ryan's debut in the booth will be a major storyline. I was surprised, personally, by his approach. Having covered Ryan, hearing him speak anecdotally about football was entertaining and informative. His ability to recognize the complexities of NFL defenses or dip into his pocket for a good story were uncanny. Even during a televised preseason trial run with Mowins, Ryan flashed the ability to call out a blitz in progress or a shifting coverage. Given the meteoric rise of Tony Romo after just one week, that ability could have earned Ryan some kudos. Instead, I felt he leaned on some old clichés. Ryan was awkward at times and unexpectedly quiet at others. He shied away from the persona he crafted for himself over the last decade. Everyone gets better with reps, but Ryan might be closer to finding success again on the sideline.