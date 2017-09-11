Around the NFL

Broncos hold off Chargers' rally by a fingertip in opener

Published: Sep 11, 2017 at 06:55 PM

The Denver Broncos survived their home opener by a fingertip, besting the Chargers 24-21 in a wild, late-night affair. *Here's what we learned from the game...*

  1. If you went to bed a little early, it's a scene worth watching even if you know the result: Two minutes to go, an animated Philip Rivers with the ball and a chance to win or tie. After getting the ball to their own 47-yard line thanks to a quick dump-off to Melvin Gordon and a flick over the middle to Antonio Gates, the Chargers are forced to take their final timeout with 42 seconds remaining -- but not before almost 15 seconds are drained off the clock amid some confusion (the crowd in Denver was noticeable even from the most volume deprived television sets Monday). Gordon converts the first on the ground. Rivers, on the next play, catches Denver corner Bradley Roby climbing over his receiver and draws the flag. Then, he hits Keenan Allen on a suspiciously wide open route allowing him to jog comfortably out of bounds.

Younghoe Koo, the Chargers kicker, drills a game-tying 44-yard field goal, but not before Broncos coach Vance Joseph gets the last-second timeout off -- an icing attempt. A play later, Shelby Harris, a 26-year-old former seventh-round pick of the Oakland Raiders, shoves his way past a blocker and gets his right fingertip on Koo's second attempt, forcing it to ricochet off to the left.

  1. I think both Anthony Lynn and Vance Joseph -- brand-new, first-time head coaches without lengthy coordinator stints on their resumes -- learned a ton. Joseph got a little too conservative with a 24-7 lead despite watching quarterback Trevor Siemian (17 of 28, 219 yards, two touchdowns, one INT) make some of the most mature plays of his career to date. Lynn, meanwhile, watched his Chargers struggle with the deafening noise, and watched his coaching staff call plays that took Rivers (22 of 33, 192 yards, three touchdowns and one INT) in and out of control. At this point, it looks like both are good enough to keep their teams interesting until December.
  1. It was awesome to hear play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins make history on Monday night. Take it away...

I was lucky enough to be in attendance for Mowins' reception of the 2015 Marty Glickman Award for Leadership in Sports Media and couldn't help but be inspired by her relentless drive back then. Two years later, on a night that could -- and should -- open doors for anyone who loves the game, Mowins was as good as it gets.

3a. As good as Mowins was, Rex Ryan's debut in the booth will be a major storyline. I was surprised, personally, by his approach. Having covered Ryan, hearing him speak anecdotally about football was entertaining and informative. His ability to recognize the complexities of NFL defenses or dip into his pocket for a good story were uncanny. Even during a televised preseason trial run with Mowins, Ryan flashed the ability to call out a blitz in progress or a shifting coverage. Given the meteoric rise of Tony Romo after just one week, that ability could have earned Ryan some kudos. Instead, I felt he leaned on some old clichés. Ryan was awkward at times and unexpectedly quiet at others. He shied away from the persona he crafted for himself over the last decade. Everyone gets better with reps, but Ryan might be closer to finding success again on the sideline.

  1. Regardless of who is calling the shots in Denver defensively, this unit is still one of the best three in football. With Von Miller double- and triple-teamed all night, the Broncos still rattled off six quarterback hits and a sack. Joseph was gashing Los Angeles where it hurt: up the middle when Rivers wouldn't have time to react. We saw a lot of the Chargers' quarterback wheeling away from the pocket, flinging the ball out of bounds.
  1. Not to be outdone, 1.5 sacks each for Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Bosa got to the quarterback twice while Ingram tallied four quarterback hits. The tandem was especially beastly in the opening moments of the game, when just about any replacement-level tackle in the NFL is going to struggle to handle them one on one without a chip.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Patriots' win over Bills

In a windy battle for first place in the AFC East, Mac Jones and the Patriots downed Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday night. 
news

Week 13 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Saints WR Deonte Harris suspended three games for DUI arrest

Saints WR Deonte Harris has officially been suspended for three games after appealing the suspension from the NFL.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

 The Chargers on Monday placed star wide receiver Keenan Allen﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

 Green Bay announced Monday that it placed backup quarterback ﻿Jordan Love﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Jets WR Corey Davis to undergo season-ending core muscle surgery

New York will be without its big free-agent signing for the rest of the season.
news

Ron Rivera: Yannick Ngakoue's hit that injured Logan Thomas was 'avoidable'

Washington received better news than expected regarding Logan Thomas' knee injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Raiders. But Ron Rivera still didn't take kindly to Yannick Ngakoue's hit on the TE.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Decision to fire OC Joe Brady 'purely football' related

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule explained his decision to fire OC Joe Brady when speaking to reporters Monday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 6

A new injury to Tyrod Taylor has positioned rookie Davis Mills to take over once again as the Texans QB heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Saints.
news

Tyler Lockett led 'really touching' meeting day before Seahawks scored upset win over 49ers

A chaotic rally in Sunday's win over the 49ers may have given the Seahawks the spark they need to revive their season, a momentum swing WR Tyler Lockett inspired during a Saturday night team meeting.
news

Kyler Murray 'felt good' in return after missing three games, glad he didn't rush injury rehab

After missing a little over a month's worth of games, ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ returned, in Week 13, spearheading a Cardinals attack that helped Arizona increase its lead atop the NFC.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW