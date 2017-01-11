Around the NFL

Broncos hire Vance Joseph as next head coach

Published: Jan 11, 2017 at 06:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Denver Broncos have a new head coach.

Vance Joseph has officially been hired to replace the retired Gary Kubiak, Broncos football czar John Elway announced Wednesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Joseph signed a four-year deal.

Spending the past season as defensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, Joseph staged his first interview with the club on Tuesday before returning for a second meeting on Wednesday with Elway. This time around, Joseph stayed.

"He has great leadership qualities and a strong vision of what it takes to win," Elway tweeted of Joseph on Tuesday.

Joseph worked under Kubiak for three seasons -- from 2011 to 2013 -- as a defensive backs aide for the Houston Texans. He served in the same capacity the following two years in Cincinnati before Dolphins coach Adam Gase nabbed Joseph as his coordinator in 2016.

"Going against him over the last few years, he was probably the one guy that would drive me nuts," Gase said of Joseph, per DenverBroncos.com. "I know he gave us tons of fits when we played him when we were in Houston. And then two years ago when he was in Cincinnati and we were in Denver, it was a tough matchup. I think his DBs picked us off four times.

"His knowledge of defense and what he brings to the table and his ability to really go after an offense, as far as really teaching his guys what's going on, it's very impressive."

Miami's defense struggled under Joseph down the stretch -- and collapsed Sunday against the Steelers -- but that failed to shake Denver's intense interest in the respected 44-year-old coach. Elway conducts his searches carefully and certainly leaned on Kubiak and Gase, a former Broncos play-caller, for insight into Joseph's potential.

Seen by many as the NFL's premier vacancy, the Broncos give Joseph plenty to work with on defense. One season removed from Super Bowl glory, Denver remains a dangerous and disruptive unit on this side of the ball while anchored by All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller.

Also boasting a nasty secondary led by cornerbacks Chris Harris and Aqib Talib, Denver's roster puts Joseph in a position to win right away. The question is whether he can elevate this defense to the heights it reached under former coordinator Wade Phillips, whose contract has expired.

"This is not a rebuilding situation; it's a reboot," Joseph said in a news release. "There is a culture of winning here, and the standards around here won't change."

Rapoport told NFL Network there is "a chance" that Phillips could stay on as coordinator, but current Broncos defensive backs aide Joe Woods looms as another potential target. Rapoport noted that Dolphins linebackers coach Matt Burke will take over coordinating duties in Miami.

Joseph must also gather the right offensive assistants to groom two young quarterbacks -- Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch -- who will battle all spring and summer for the team's No. 1 spot under center. Rapoport was told that recently fired Chargers coach Mike McCoy, who used to call plays for the Broncos, has emerged as a strong candidate for the role of offensive coordinator.

Elway had plenty of quality candidates to choose from. After what he's pulled off during his tenure in Denver, the quarterback-turned-front-office-guru has earned our trust. This is Joseph's team now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers RBs coach Ben Sirmans says Aaron Jones 'hasn't missed a beat' entering his seventh season

With running back Aaron Jones entering his seventh NFL season, Green Bay Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans says the veteran "hasn't missed a beat" this offseason.

news

Buccaneers UDFA WR Kade Warner believes he's 'the smartest receiver in this draft class'

After going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner believes he's the "smartest receiver" in this year's rookie class.

news

49ers QB Trey Lance made 'substantial jump' after working with Patrick Mahomes in offseason

Hired as Trey Lance's private coach this offseason, Jeff Christensen told The Athletic this week about the 49ers QB's progressive offseason working with Patrick Mahomes.

news

Bears WR Darnell Mooney's plan to 'ball out' includes new mindset: 'I'm just disrespecting everybody'

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney is hoping to rebound and win this season, and he'll do so with the mindset of dismissing the need for respect.

news

Christian McCaffrey: 49ers trade comments were 'nothing against' Panthers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey wanted to clear the air about his Carolina Panthers comments, stating that they were "nothing against" his former team.

news

NFL community pays tribute to Hall of Fame RB, Browns legend Jim Brown

The NFL community mourned the death of Jim Brown upon the announcement of his death on Friday with a collection of tributes to the NFL great from players and figures around the league.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, May 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles RT Lane Johnson tweets that he's 'officially cleared' three months after adductor surgery

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson announced he has been cleared to return to football activities following a three-month recovery period from surgery on his torn adductor muscle.

news

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean heading into 2023 season: 'We look at it like we're the ones out there hunting'

Second-year linebacker Nakobe Dean says the 2023 Philadelphia Eagles are "hunting" after the team's loss in Super Bowl LVII.

news

Pittsburgh plunge! Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt takes accidental dip while cleaning his pool

Pittsburgh Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt provided us with a reminder that NFL players are also human on Thursday, posting security footage of himself slipping into his pool while straining a layer of debris.

news

Joe Barry shoulders blame for Packers' defensive inconsistency: 'I have to do better'

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry is entering his third season in Green Bay, and he knows that he's responsible for fixing the inconsistencies that plagued his unit last year.

news

Free-agent CB Chris Harris hopes to 'hop on with' team that has chance at Super Bowl for 13th season

Cornerback Chris Harris hopes to play a 13th NFL season, but the free-agent corner is in no rush to land with a squad.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More