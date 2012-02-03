Broncos hire longtime contracts negotiator Sullivan

Published: Feb 03, 2012 at 12:43 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have hired Mike Sullivan as their new director of football administration. He has a quarter century of experience in negotiating contracts for players.

Sullivan replaces Mike Bleum, whose contract wasn't renewed.

Sullivan will direct the club's negotiating on all player contracts, manage the team's salary cap and make sure the team is in compliance with the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Before his hiring, which was announced Friday by Broncos executive vice president John Elway, Sullivan was regarded as one of the top contract negotiators in the business. He's ushered in some of the more creative salary terms in the industry, including the guaranteed salary/option bonus structure on bigger deals.

He spent the last 11 years as managing director of the football division for Octagon Worldwide, a representation and marketing firm.

