Broncos hire Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator

Published: Jan 27, 2012 at 03:02 PM

DENVER (AP) - John Fox and Jack Del Rio are together again.

The Denver Broncos announced Friday night they had agreed to terms with Del Rio to become the club's new defensive coordinator.

Del Rio was Fox's first defensive coordinator in Carolina in 2002 before leaving after one year to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars, who fired him in November.

Del Rio replaces Dennis Allen, who left after one year in Denver to coach the Oakland Raiders.

Del Rio is the Broncos' seventh defensive coordinator in seven seasons. Other men who have filled the Mile High musical chair in the last six seasons are Larry Coyer (2006), Jim Bates (2007), Bob Slowik (2008), Mike Nolan (2009) and Don Martindale (2010). Allen was the only one who left for a head coaching job.

"We are thrilled to be able to add such a well-respected defensive coach to our staff," Fox said in a statement issued through the team's Twitter account.

"He was an integral part of our turnaround on defense during my first year with the Panthers in 2002," Fox added. "His defenses with the Jaguars have ranked among the NFL's best, and we are excited he's a Bronco."

The Broncos also hired Luke Richesson as their head strength and conditioning coach. Richesson spent the last three seasons with the Jaguars.

Connect with AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 11

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. are on track to play versus the Giants after being placed on the reserve/COVID list this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports
news

Titans to activate WR Julio Jones (hamstring) from injured reserve, expected to play vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans plan to activate Jones from injured reserve on Saturday and he's expected to play on Sunday versus the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Tension boiling over between coach Urban Meyer, Jaguars players, staff amid 2-10 start

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero details the tumultuous first season of Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, who has generated more scathing headlines this season than positive results on the football field. 
news

Chargers rookie WR Josh Palmer aims to seize opportunity in Keenan Allen's absence

NFL Network's Kayla Burton speaks to Chargers rookie WR Josh Palmer, who's expected to have a bigger role in the offense with Keenan Allen out vs. the Giants. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW