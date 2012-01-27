Broncos hire Jack Del Rio as defensive coordinator

The Denver Broncos announced Friday night they had agreed to terms with Del Rio to become the club's new defensive coordinator.
Del Rio was Fox's first defensive coordinator in Carolina in 2002 before leaving after one year to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars, who fired him in November.
Del Rio is the Broncos' seventh defensive coordinator in seven seasons. Other men who have filled the Mile High musical chair in the last six seasons are Larry Coyer (2006), Jim Bates (2007), Bob Slowik (2008), Mike Nolan (2009) and Don Martindale (2010). Allen was the only one who left for a head coaching job.
"We are thrilled to be able to add such a well-respected defensive coach to our staff," Fox said in a statement issued through the team's Twitter account.
