Around the NFL

Broncos HC Vic Fangio on future with Denver: 'I'll be good ... don't worry about me'

Published: Jan 08, 2022 at 08:57 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Denver's season-ending loss to Kansas City didn't come without significant effort on the part of the Broncos, but was it enough to preserve Vic Fangio's job?

As of now, it wasn't enough to terminate him -- yet. Denver will likely come to a decision in the next 24 hours or so, and as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and James Palmer reported earlier Saturday, multiple league sources believe the Broncos will ultimately move on.

Fangio didn't seem too stressed about his future following the Broncos' 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The coach told reporters he did not know what was ahead for him, but that he had spoken with first-year general manager George Paton during the week leading up to Saturday's game. Fangio then responded to a question from ESPN's Jeff Legwold with some clarity.

"Everything," Fangio said when asked what he and Paton discussed. "I'll be good Legs [Jeff Legwold], don't worry about me."

If it was Fangio's finale as head coach of the Broncos, Denver certainly didn't give up on its coach.

The Broncos went toe to toe with the Chiefs for four quarters, overcoming an early deficit to take a 14-7 lead and keeping pace until a late turnover erased their chances of victory. So did a decision to settle for a field goal with less than five minutes remaining, relying on the belief the strength of Fangio's team -- his defense -- could get the Broncos a stop and deliver Drew Lock one more chance to win.

They did not and, as a result, ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ kneeling out the clock in Denver's red zone might end up being the final image of Fangio's tenure.

"They're a bunch of fighters and competitors and that's going to be the foundation that they have to build on," Fangio said when asked what Saturday's performance showed about his team. "And when we get a little bit better, play a little bit better, coach a little bit better, that foundation will carry us through."

The question now is whether Fangio will be around to see it through. Coaching a little better could include finding a different offensive coordinator to replace Pat Shurmur, who spent 2021 directing an offense that entered Week 18 ranked 19th in the league in total yards. Playing a little better could include identifying and acquiring a quarterback who is better than Lock or ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿. The latter was good enough to lead the Broncos to victory on more than a few occasions but is headed to free agency, while the former wasn't effective enough to do so Saturday. And above all, after sending seven different signal-callers to the field in Fangio's tenure, what the Broncos need more than anything is stability under center.

Fangio's renowned defensive expertise showed in his 2021 Broncos, who had a unit good enough to reach the playoffs but didn't get enough complementary play to avoid losing 10 games. If he's terminated this week, Fangio will likely have a defensive coordinator job in no time.

Ideally, though, Fangio would like to remain the head coach of the Broncos after spending more than three decades as an assistant. He's played the same hit song many other coaches on hot seats have turned to in times of need, touting the completion of the ever-important foundation laid during his tenure. He'll need more patience from Paton and the rest of the Broncos brass to be able to build the house atop said foundation.

"We, the whole organization, take pride in that," Fangio said of his team's established culture. "Is it what we want? Is it good enough? No. But you can't think the things you're doing good aren't good enough because other things aren't good enough. OK? Those have got to stay there. And when you get good enough at other things, that's your foundation, if you follow what I'm saying."

What Fangio is saying is simple: Don't blow it up when we're just starting to make legitimate progress. We'll see if Paton ends up pushing the plunger or decides to give Fangio another chance this week.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers, NT Vita Vea agree to four-year extension worth over $73 million

The reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs made an important move for their future Saturday, inking popular nose tackle and defensive cornerstone Vita Vea to a four-year extension.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 18: What we learned from Chiefs-Broncos; Cowboys-Eagles

The Denver Broncos gave it their all but, in the end, it was the Kansas City Chiefs who prevailed in Week 18. Here's what we learned from K.C.'s season-ending victory.
news

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expected to draw interest from Raiders

Jim Harbaugh reached a new high point in his time at Michigan in 2021. It might prove to be his launching pad back to the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders could provide such a starting point.
news

Week 18 Saturday inactives: Chiefs-Broncos, Cowboys-Eagles 

The official inactives for Saturday's games between the Chiefs and Browns and the Cowboys and Eagles.
news

Titans not activating RB Derrick Henry for Sunday's game vs. Texans

Derrick Henry returned to practice this week. He'll need more time before he's back on the playing field. The Titans announced they did not activate their All-Pro back Saturday and he will thus not play versus the Texans in Week 18.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 8

The Steelers need to win and some help to get in the playoffs. They got some help on the former front Saturday. CB Joe Haden and C Kendrick Green were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Week 18 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out each team's injury report for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Former Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown officially a free agent after clearing waivers

Veteran wideout Antonio Brown cleared waivers on Friday, officially making it possible for him to sign with a team of his choosing in the months ahead after being released by the Buccaneers.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) questionable vs. Rams; Shanahan declines to reveal 49ers' starting QB

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said QB ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ is questionable to play with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, leaving a cloud of uncertainty hanging above a must-win game for a club seeking to grab the last available playoff spot in the NFC. Shanahan would not reveal San Francisco's likely starter for Week 18.
news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, CB Trevon Diggs, S Jayron Kearse ruled out vs. Eagles

If the NFC East champion Cowboys are to improve their playoff seeding on the final weekend of the season, they'll have to do it without three key performers. RB Tony Pollard, CB ﻿Trevon Diggs﻿ and safety ﻿Jayron Kearse﻿ will not travel with the team and have been ruled out for Saturday against Philadelphia.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 7

With Lamar Jackson still nursing an ankle sprain, ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ will get the starting nod for the second week in a row and third time in four games for the Ravens. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW