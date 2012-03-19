Broncos have weapons to help Peyton Manning succeed

Perhaps more importantly, Manning's presence could spell opportunity for the teeth of the Denver defense: the pass rush. Elvis Dumervil and Von Miller combined for 21 sacks last season. Their opportunities to meet at the quarterback should only jump with the opposition playing catch-up a lot more than it did in 2011. Playing catch-up means passing, and with Dumervil and Miller, that means sacks. One of the huge advantages Manning had for the past decade with the Colts was the tremendous pressure Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis applied on offenses trying to match wits and production with the Colts quarterback. How many franchises have two guys who've combined for more than 180 career sacks?