Broncos have 'nothing set' Saturday in Peyton Manning chase

Manning now is flying to Arizona on Saturday to meet with Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt, team sources told Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer. He then is scheduled to return to Miami following that visit, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora. Other teams interested in his services outside of these three teams still are relatively in the dark about the process and are not certain if he will make any visits beyond these, La Canfora reported.