Broncos have 'nothing set' Saturday in Peyton Manning chase

Peyton Manning woke up in Denver on Saturday morning after spending six hours Friday touring the Broncos' team facility, but for now the Broncos have "nothing set" in terms of another meeting with Manning, a team source told NFL Network's Michelle Beisner.
The Broncos, according to a team source, were in touch with Manning throughout Saturday and described their meeting with him as productive and encouraging, according to NFL Network's Michelle Beisner. Manning, the source said, came away impressed with the organization and the Broncos still are hopeful that talks will continue to progress.
Manning now is flying to Arizona on Saturday to meet with Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt, team sources told Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer. He then is scheduled to return to Miami following that visit, a league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora. Other teams interested in his services outside of these three teams still are relatively in the dark about the process and are not certain if he will make any visits beyond these, La Canfora reported.
Manning arrived in Denver on Friday afternoon from Miami, and Elway shuttled back to Colorado for the Manning meeting after spending the first half of the day in Stillwater, Okla., for Oklahoma State's pro day. The same plane that took Elway from Stillwater to Denver came from Miami.
The Denver Post reported that following the official meeting, Manning went out to dinner with Elway and Broncos head coach John Fox, and a team source told the newspaper that Friday's visit went well.
Bowlen reportedly is prepared to do whatever it takes to land Manning and money will not be an issue, a league source told The Denver Post. Bowlen took a redeye to Denver on Thursday night from his residence in Hawaii in order to meet with Manning, according to the newspaper.
Another factor in the Manning-mania overtaking Denver is where current starting quarterback Tim Tebow fits into the Broncos' courting of Manning. Tebow, who led the Broncos to an AFC West title and wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, currently is in Tampa, Fla., for a training event and canceled a media session originally scheduled for Saturday, according to WTSP-TV.