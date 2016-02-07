Broncos gush over speeches delivered by Peyton, Ware

"I know to me personally, they spoke right to the heart," Smith said. "One thing that really stuck out to me is how Peyton kind of was getting broke up and kind of emotional about it and then also D-Ware said that neither one of us had to worry about anything going wrong on the field because, if one side slipped, you got a horde of angels behind you: And that's the defense. And if the other side doesn't do good, you know, the protection for that horde of angels: that's the offense. I think the guys really took that to heart and believed and had faith that nothing was going to stop us from being Super Bowl champions today."