Around the NFL

Broncos got butts 'thoroughly kicked' by Chiefs

Published: Oct 18, 2019 at 01:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Generally, no shame comes in losing to the Kanas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. On Thursday night, there was for the Denver Broncos.

At home; on a short week; with the 2018 NFL MVP exiting the game with 10 minutes left in the second quarter; against a Chiefs team that came in already missing its No. 2 receiver, starting left tackle, starting left guard, a second-team All-Pro defensive tackle and a starting corner, the Broncos got walloped.

Thirty to six. 30 to 6.

"To come out and play like that, it sucks," defensive end Shelby Harris said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. "We got our ass thoroughly kicked today. We really did, and it was on every phase."

Denver was outscored 20-0 after Mahomes left the game. Twenty to nil. Matt Moore beat you by three scores.

"You got to think with the backup quarterback coming in, you have a chance," Harris said. "It's all on us. It wasn't like a fluke thing. That was on us. We damn lost the game. They whooped our ass."

The whooping was mostly thanks to an inept offense led by Joe Flacco.

A statuesque quarterback with the pocket mobility of the Castle Rock butte, Flacco was sacked a career-high eight times. It's not as if Denver was facing the '85 Bears here either. The Chiefs came in with zero -- Z-E-R-O -- sacks the past two weeks. On Thursday night, Flacco & Co. allowed K.C. to record nine total, their most in a game since 1998. 1998!

"We're just not playing good football," Flacco said. "They came after us and we kind of let them come after us. You've got to give a lot of credit to them. They played really physical. They came hard. They played downhill and we were in a lot of bad situations."

Even for the most ardent Flacco supporter, it's clear John Elway's latest solution to the comical QB carousel he's run since Peyton Manning decayed on the field isn't working.

Flacco has thrown one-or-fewer passing TD in eight of his last nine games extending back to the 2018 season -- and zero in four of those tilts.

"All levels of our passing game was the problem,'' Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said. "Protection sometimes. Receivers not getting open sometimes. Then some good coverages that maybe we weren't ready for. It certainly a problem we have to get rectified moving forward."

Yes, the offensive line is terrible, with left tackle Garett Bolles doing more holding than blocking. The idea of putting the immobile Flacco back there and having it work was faulty from the start. Thursday's game wasn't the first time the QB set a career-high in sacks this season; that came in Week 3 against Green Bay (six sacks).

When the Broncos run game is stymied, as it was Thursday, the whole offense goes in the tank. Denver compiled a meager 205 total yards -- 134 passing, 71 rushing -- in the loss. It's been a struggle for far longer than one game.

It's a common cliché that QBs make their money on third downs. If true, Flacco is broke. For the season, the Broncos offense is converting 29.7 percent of their third downs through seven games -- the lowest third-down percent for Denver in a season since at least 1991. Toss out a 46 percent conversion rate in Week 1 against Oakland (6 of 13) and that number falls even further. In the past six tilts, Flacco and Co. have converted 16 of 74 third downs -- 21.6 percent.

The inability to do anything after Mahomes exited underscored the futility in Denver. Had the MVP remained on the field and destroyed Denver, most would have shrugged, suggesting, 'Sometimes, that happens when you play Mahomes.' The injury lay bare all the problems for the Broncos and Elway. And the truth is gruesome.

They're not good enough to stick close to Matt Moore.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills' Josh Allen, Saints' Taysom Hill highlight Players of the Week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and New Orleans Saints playmaker Taysom Hill delivered four-touchdown performances that highlighted the Players of the Week.

news

Falcons' Grady Jarrett on roughing call: 'When you do it right, I don't believe you should be punished for it'

Atlanta Flacons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett declined to speak Sunday on a roughing-the-passer penalty called on him following a loss to the Buccaneers. On Tuesday, he said he tackled Tom Brady correctly and shouldn't have been punished.

news

Mike Tomlin on Steelers' woeful play: 'When it's that bad across the board, it starts with me'

Sunday's 35-point blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills marked the Pittsburgh Steelers' worst defeat since Week 1, 1989 (51-0 to Cleveland). Head coach Mike Tomlin placed the blame on himself for the calamitous outing.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Patriots RB Damien Harris (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5 versus the Lions, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera takes 'mea culpa' for Carson Wentz comments

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera apologized on Tuesday for creating a stir with Monday comments regarding quarterback Carson Wentz.

news

Texans HC on Dameon Pierce: 'Little early' to talk Offensive Rookie of Year, but 'like the way he's trending'

Dameon Pierce is lighting the NFL world on fire through five weeks, but should be he the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Texans HC Lovie Smith weighed in Monday.

news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on prepping for Cowboys: Micah Parsons will be 'accounted for every single play'

The Eagles face the Cowboys in prime time this coming Sunday, and Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni knows keeping Micah Parsons away from Jalen Hurts is one of the game's biggest keys.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: Grady Jarrett's wiped-off sack was like a 'long unwelcome hug'

After roughing the passer penalties took over the spotlight in Week 5, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reflected on a flagged sack by Grady Jarrett as a "long unwelcome hug."

news

Raiders players 'all on board' with Josh McDaniels' decision to go for two late in loss to Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels spurred another round of analytics discussions with his decision to go for a two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss in Kansas City, but his players were "all on board."

news

Travis Kelce's four touchdowns -- and just 25 yards -- key Chiefs' comeback win

Travis Kelce tallied a career-high four touchdown receptions to key the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in which they rallied back from a 17-point deficit.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving credentialed person after loss, faces potential discipline

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing discipline from the league -- potentially even a suspension -- for pushing a credentialed worker to the ground after his team's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE