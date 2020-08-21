Broncos' Garett Bolles takes responsibility for 'unacceptable' play

The mishaps put Bolles squarely in the limelight, a place no offensive lineman wants to be during a game.

"Nobody likes to get booed, so I took that upon myself to get better," Bolles said. "I did whatever I can. I took [steps]. I worked out hard. I put on 20 extra pounds. I did whatever I can to make myself better, the best version of me moving forward, because I know this is a very important season not just for me but for my family. This organization is counting on me to be the best version of myself. I know whatever I had to do this offseason I did it."

The Broncos didn't replace Bolles this season, believing the talent is still there for the first-round pick to rise higher than mediocre. Elway, however, declined the fifth-year option, meaning the left tackle is staring at free agency in 2021.

"That was out of my control," Bolles said. "I can't dictate what Mr. Elway or those guys up front do. What I can dictate is how I play on the football field. That's exactly what I can dictate. I can focus on myself and I can focus on my teammates. I love my teammates. I can focus on Drew and I can focus on everything else. I can't control that. My agent will take care of that when the time comes. I know that if I play good football and I play the best I can, then I know I can be here long-term. I know I can play at this level a long time. I know if I just focus on me and being the best me and not getting too high with the highs and too low with the lows, I know I'll be exactly where I need to be."