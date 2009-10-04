Broncos G Hamilton, DB Smith out vs. Cowboys

Published: Oct 04, 2009 at 10:00 AM

DENVER -- Left guard Ben Hamilton was inactive for the Denver Broncos' game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday along with rookie defensive back Alphonso Smith.

Hamilton came out of the Broncos' win at Oakland last week with a hamstring injury. He had started 19 straight games since missing the 2007 season with chronic concussion symptoms.

Right tackle Ryan Harris also hurt a shoulder in the Raiders game but was in the starting lineup on Sunday. Smith has a sprained ankle and was replaced at nickel back by Jack Williams.

Cowboys running back Marion Barber was active after missing a week with a bruised left thigh. Felix Jones (left knee), however, was deactivated.

