Broncos G Dalton Risner wants to 'dominate' in Year 2

"I am not proud of that honor. People bring it up, and I try not to be rude. That's not what I am after," Risner told Denver 7's Troy Renck. "I want to just dominate. I thought I had a good year, but (bleep) Troy, I wasn't All-Pro. I wasn't in the Pro Bowl. That's not cool with me," "By no means did I dominate every single game. That's what I want to do -- put guys in the ground. I want to be an All-Pro for the Broncos. I don't want to play for anyone else. I want to be an All-Pro 10-plus years here. Some might say that's too lofty, but that's what I am after. I am not going to be satisfied until I am there."