Broncos first-round pick Jarvis Moss injures knee

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) -First-round draft pick Jarvis Moss put a scare into himself and the Denver Broncos on Monday when he twisted his left knee while doing a spin move during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills and was taken off the field on a cart.
An MRI exam was negative and Moss returned to the sideline for the afternoon drills, which were moved to an indoor practice facility because of heavy rains.
"I'm good. Everything checked out or whatever. It kind of scared me for a minute. I thought it was something real serious, but I'm fine," Moss said. "I'm going to go rehab tonight and hopefully I can go in the morning."
That was a big relief to the Broncos, who drafted the 6-foot-6, 265-pound defensive end from Florida with the 17th overall pick to provide them with some much-needed help rushing the passer. He signed a five-year, $18 million deal on July 28.
Moss was injured making an inside spin move past offensive tackle Jacob Rogers. He began hopping on one leg before crumpling to the grass and he stayed down for five minutes before getting up and walking gingerly to the sideline, his right leg stiff. He got into a cart and was taken inside team headquarters, where he underwent an MRI.
Several hours later he was walking with a limp, his left knee wrapped.
"It feels better right now. It's just stiff. I've got to get on some anti-inflammatories so I can get back to bending it and my joints can get back right," he said. "But I'm fine. It's not as serious as it looked. It was scary, especially at first."
Moss didn't bang into Rogers; he got hurt when his left cleat got stuck in the grass as he twisted past him.
"I didn't witness anything," Rogers said. "I was doing 1-on-1s against him and I turned around and saw he was hurt. He planted his foot and spun on the inside. I don't know what happened, how he got hurt."
Moss was one of three defensive ends the Broncos had their eyes on during the draft. They moved up to select him with the 17th pick, then took two more defensive linemen, second-rounder Tim Crowder from Texas and fourth-rounder Marcus Thomas from Florida.
This was the second big scare for the Broncos in less than a week. On Thursday, linebacker Warrick Holdman suffered a spinal cord concussion during practice and was hospitalized overnight. He hasn't been cleared to return to practice.