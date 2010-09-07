Broncos face offensive uncertainties with injuries at OL, RB

Notes: The Broncos signed DL Kevin Vickerson and released DL LeKevin Smith. Vickerson spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, then was traded to the Seattle Seahawks, who released him over the weekend. ... McDaniels said one of the toughest decisions he has had to make was putting NFL sacks leader Elvis Dumervil on season-ending injured reserve with a torn chest muscle, but that it was best for the veteran linebacker's career not to hold out hope of a return in 2010. ... Jason Hunter, signed Aug. 19, has won the starting outside linebacker job ahead of Jarvis Moss, although McDaniels said they'll rotate. ... McDaniels said the competition continues between Tim Tebow and Brady Quinn to be the No. 2 QB and a decision won't be made until Sunday "based on how we're going to play the game" and how they do at practice this week.