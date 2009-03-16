Broncos extend TE Putzier's second Denver stint by re-signing him

Terms of the deal with the unrestricted free agent weren't disclosed.
Career Statistics
Seasons: 8
Receptions: 96
Yards: 1,251
Touchdowns: 3
Putzier is an eight-year pro who started his second stint with the Broncos as a free-agent signee on Dec. 10, 2008. He also played for Denver from 2002 to 2005 after being a sixth-round pick (191st overall) by the team in the 2002 NFL Draft out of Boise State University.
Putzier played in Denver's last two games in 2008 after appearing in six games (one start) with the Seattle Seahawks before he was waived Nov. 26. Putzier spent the 2006 and 2007 seasons with the Houston Texans.
In 69 career games (17 starts), Putzier has 96 receptions for 1,251 yards and three touchdowns. His best season came in 2004, when he had a career-high 572 receiving yards and two touchdowns for Denver. He made a career-high 37 catches for 481 yards the next season for the Broncos.