Broncos expected to start QB Drew Lock vs. Chargers

Lock's start would bring an end to the brief stretch of starts made by Brandon Allen, who posted a 1-2 record and completed just 46.4 percent of his pass attempts for 515 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and a passer rating of 68.3. Allen was never set up to be the future, of course, but his first start -- a 24-19 win over the Cleveland Browns -- surprised many enough to take a closer look at who this guy wearing No. 2 was. The return wasn't notable, though, as Denver has since lost two straight and is headed toward an uneventful close to a lost season.