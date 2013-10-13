Broncos earn tougher-than-expected win over Jags

DENVER -- Peyton Manning threw for two scores and Knowshon Moreno ran for three to lead the Denver Broncos to a tougher-than-expected 35-19 victory Sunday over the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Broncos (6-0) came in as heavy favorites, and much of the pregame hype centered on when Manning would come out of the game.
It never happened.
Manning finished 28 for 42 for 295 yards, but lost two fumbles and threw a pick-six -- a 59-yard interception return by Paul Posluszny that pulled the Jaguars (0-6) within 14-12 at halftime.
It was a two-point game late in the third quarter, before Moreno scored his last touchdown, an 8-yard run, for a 28-19 lead. Moreno finished with 42 yards.
