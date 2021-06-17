Broncos earn ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award nomination for 2nd straight year

For the second consecutive year, the Denver Broncos have been named a finalist for the 2021 ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award.

The Broncos join the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, MLS' New York City Football Club and MLB's Toronto Blue Jays as nominees for the prestigious honor, which will be awarded to a sports franchise that demonstrates how teamwork can create a measurable impact on a community or cause.

"The Broncos' recognition as a finalist for ESPN's Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year -- for the second year in a row -- speaks to the consistent and unparalleled commitment of our players, staff and partners to serving our community," Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said, per the team. "During such a challenging and unprecedented year, we were inspired by the dedication of so many within our organization impacting the areas of COVID-19 relief, social justice, youth development and more.

"I want to specifically applaud the players and our community development staff -- Allie Engelken, Liz Jeralds, Bobby Mestas and Katie Shuster -- for adapting our outreach in a truly meaningful and thoughtful way. When it was needed most, our organization worked together and rose to the occasion by providing such remarkable support to our community."

Should the Broncos be selected as the winner, the club will be eligible to receive a $100,000 grant from ESPN. As one of the finalists, Denver Broncos Charities will receive a $25,000 grant and will be featured in an ABC special that will air on July 24.

The organization found numerous ways to support their community throughout the unprecedented 2020 calendar year. Denver's efforts include the following:

Volunteering more than 850 hours (including 230+ video/Zoom hours) through 744 different engagements

Adding and expanding a series of social justice initiatives through the team's Inspire Change program

Contributing more than $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts

Being the only professional sports team to fully fund its own branch of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, giving 14,000+ under-resourced youth a home away from home since 2003

Investing $300,000 in the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club's renovations and reopening

Supporting 35 local nonprofits via the club's annual Community Grant Program

Conducting the Staff Community Service Series, featuring in-person and remote monthly volunteer opportunities for Broncos staff and families