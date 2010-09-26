Broncos designate Tebow third QB; CB Goodman inactive

Published: Sep 26, 2010 at 08:24 AM

Tim Tebow is the No. 3 quarterback for the Denver Broncos' game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, with Brady Quinn leapfrogging the rookie for backup duty behind Kyle Orton.

Tebow had been the backup for the first two weeks but played just three snaps, running twice for 2 yards in the opener at Jacksonville, then watching last week's win over Seattle from the sideline.

Also, cornerback Andre Goodman (thigh) is out, replaced by rookie Perrish Cox, and tailback Knowshon Moreno (hamstring) and right tackle Ryan Harris (ankle) are deactivated by the Broncos.

Colts left tackle Charlie Johnson (sprained right foot) has been replaced by undrafted rookie Jeff Linkenbach in the lineup, and rookie linebacker Kavell Conner replaces Clint Session (hamstring). Also, wide receiver Austin Collie replaces Pierre Garcon (hamstring).

Broncos
QB Tim Tebow (designated third QB)
CB Andre' Goodman
RB Knowshown Moreno
G Eric Olsen
T Ryan Harris
T Chris Clark
TE Richard Quinn
WR Eric Decker

Colts
WR Anthony Gonzalez
S Bob Sanders
DB Brandon King
LB Clint Session
G Jacques McClendon
T Charlie Johnson
WR Pierre Garcon
DT Ricardo Mathews
No third quarterback

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

