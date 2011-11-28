Broncos defense has made Tebow Time possible

» Antonio Cromartie's misadventures continue. He muffed a punt, giving the Bills great field position, then had a pass bounce off his hands for a long TD reception for Brad Smith. Jets were fortunate to survive that game Sunday. Mark Sanchez was able to overcome getting picked in the end zone and being utterly erratic for much of the game, by coming up with his four touchdown passes, some of them brilliant. But you can't help but wonder if he can keep that up. He seemed to be aiming the ball more than usual, and he didn't look too confident particularly in the first half of that game.