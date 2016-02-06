Broncos defenders will try to slow 'x-factor' Greg Olsen

The Denver Broncos faced Rob Gronkowski twice, Travis Kelce twice, Antonio Gates twice, Heath Miller and Gary Barnidge, among other tight ends. Sunday they will attempt to slow Greg Olsen
"We've been battle-tested going against the tight ends," corner Chris Harris Jr. said this week, via the team's official website. "I think we'll be ready."
The Broncos gave up big yards to Gronk (88 and 144 receiving yards in two games, respectively) but did not allow any other tight end to top 65 receiving yards in a single game.
Olsen averaged 69 receiving yards per game this season. He finished the season with 77 receptions, 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns.
"Greg Olsen is faster than I thought," linebacker Brandon Marshall said. "I always knew he was a good tight end, but from watching film, I'm like, 'Oh, the guy can run. The guy can move.' We've got to be on it, man. We've got to cover well. We've just got to be on him."
"I think it's going to be all right," safety Darian Stewart said. "We've just go to know where he is at all times and just know that they like to get it to him in certain situations."