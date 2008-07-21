Broncos decide to cut loose third-year RB Bell

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos signed center Kory Lichtensteiger and waived running back Mike Bell and kicker Garrett Hartley on Monday.
The Broncos chose Lichtensteiger in the fourth round (108th overall) of this year's draft from Bowling Green State University. The terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Lichtensteiger earned All-Mid-American Conference honors during each of his four seasons at Bowling Green. He was a four-year starter for the Falcons, tying the school's career record with 48 starts.
Bell, who was in his third year, rushed for 680 yards on 163 carries -- a 4.2 average -- with eight touchdowns in 20 games with the Broncos.