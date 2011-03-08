Broncos DE Vickerson will earn $2.375M annually in new deal

Published: Mar 08, 2011 at 09:56 AM

The two-year contract extension that defensive end Kevin Vickerson received from the Denver Broncos last week includes a $1 million signing bonus and is worth $2.375 million per season, a league source said Tuesday.

Vickerson, who signed the deal Thursday, will make a $1 million base salary in 2011 with a $375,000 roster bonus. In 2012, he will make $2 million in base salary with a $375,000 roster bonus. In total, he could receive $4.75 million over the course of the deal.

Vickerson, 28, is viewed as a building block while the Broncos revamp their defensive line. Last week, the team released veteran linemen Justin Bannan and Jamal Williams in cost-cutting moves.

Vickerson had 42 tackles and two sacks last season.

"We would really have been worried if we hadn't got Vickerson signed, but hopefully we still get a chance to talk to Jamal and Bannan down the way," Broncos chief of football operations John Elway said at a breakfast attended by 1,200 business leaders Tuesday at Pepsi Center. "But we have to see how this whole thing unravels. We're still waiting in limbo, and hopefully, we'll get a (new labor) deal this Friday."

Vickerson is coming off his best season and projects well in the 4-3 defensive scheme the Broncos are going back to after employing a 3-4 look the last two years.

"I don't know if he's turned the corner, but he's definitely on the curve and is a guy that we think can definitely help us," new Broncos coach John Fox said. "He's got a lot of the tools physically that we're looking for."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

