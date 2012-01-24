Broncos DC Allen only candidate still interviewing with Raiders

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has met twice with Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, and the team soon could finalize a deal to make him its next head coach, league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Tuesday.
Sources said Allen is the only candidate who's still talking to the Raiders, who fired Hue Jackson earlier this month after one 8-8 season.
McKenzie is currently at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and is expected to make his decision this week.
McKenzie told Comcast SportsNet Bay Area that he has a meeting planned with Allen on Tuesday night, but he hasn't made an offer and it isn't guaranteed that the coach will receive the job.
"There's no negotiations (right now)," McKenzie said, adding that whether or not other candidates still will be considered "depends on (Allen's) interview."
Allen has "a lot of stuff he needs to answer," McKenzie said. "Nah, it's not a lock, (regardless) of other people's reports."
McKenzie has interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, former Miami Dolphins interim coach Todd Bowles, New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. and Green Bay Packers assistant head coach/linebackers coach Winston Moss for the job.
One day after canceling an interview with Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Mike Tice, McKenzie told Mornhinweg he's no longer a candidate, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The other candidates interviewed haven't been asked back for second meetings and at this point don't believe they're still a part of the process, sources told La Canfora.
If Allen does land the job, he would be the first defensive-minded Raiders coach since John Madden was hired before the 1969 season. Late owner Al Davis exclusively hired offensive coaches after Madden, including Jackson.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.