Broncos DC Allen only candidate still interviewing with Raiders

Published: Jan 24, 2012 at 05:29 AM

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has met twice with Oakland Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, and the team soon could finalize a deal to make him its next head coach, league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora on Tuesday.

Sources said Allen is the only candidate who's still talking to the Raiders, who fired Hue Jackson earlier this month after one 8-8 season.

McKenzie is currently at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and is expected to make his decision this week.

McKenzie told Comcast SportsNet Bay Area that he has a meeting planned with Allen on Tuesday night, but he hasn't made an offer and it isn't guaranteed that the coach will receive the job.

"There's no negotiations (right now)," McKenzie said, adding that whether or not other candidates still will be considered "depends on (Allen's) interview."

Allen has "a lot of stuff he needs to answer," McKenzie said. "Nah, it's not a lock, (regardless) of other people's reports."

McKenzie has interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, former Miami Dolphins interim coach Todd Bowles, New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. and Green Bay Packers assistant head coach/linebackers coach Winston Moss for the job.

One day after canceling an interview with Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Mike Tice, McKenzie told Mornhinweg he's no longer a candidate, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Tice revealed Monday that he wouldn't interview for the position.

The other candidates interviewed haven't been asked back for second meetings and at this point don't believe they're still a part of the process, sources told La Canfora.

If Allen does land the job, he would be the first defensive-minded Raiders coach since John Madden was hired before the 1969 season. Late owner Al Davis exclusively hired offensive coaches after Madden, including Jackson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ranking the top five rookie classes of the 2023 NFL season: Lions edge out Texans for the No. 1 spot

Bucky Brooks ranks the top five rookie classes of the 2023 NFL season. Houston's C.J. Stroud-led group unsurprisingly makes the cut, but the Texans do NOT claim the No. 1 spot.
news

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, WR Jaylen Waddle questionable to play vs. Bills

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) are questionable for the Dolphins' Week 18 showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Next Woman Up: Maria Gigante, VP of United Kingdom Operations for the Jacksonville Jaguars

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Jaguars vice president of United Kingdom operations Maria Gigante discusses growing American football globally, Jacksonville's successful two-week stint in London and more.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.