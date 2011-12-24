Broncos' Dawkins leaves Bills game after re-injuring neck

Published: Dec 24, 2011 at 05:26 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Denver Broncos safety Brian Dawkins left Saturday's game at Buffalo with a neck injury, and the team announced he wouldn't return.

Dawkins missed last weekend's game against New England with the same injury, and he aggravated it during the first quarter against the Bills.

Bills center Kraig Urbik also left with a right knee injury.

Urbik walked off the field early in the second quarter after getting hurt during Buffalo's final possession of the first quarter. He was replaced by Colin Brown.

Brown became the fourth center that Buffalo has used this season after starter Eric Wood sustained a season-ending knee injury in a 44-7 loss at Dallas on November 13.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2022

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Jacksonville Jaguars are trading backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Eagles for a conditional sixth-round draft pick, per sources informed of the situation.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Eagles-Jets preseason game's start postponed due to weather

Due to inclement weather, the 7:37 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff for Friday's Eagles-Jets preseason game was delayed until 8 p.m.
news

Cardinals-Saints preseason game canceled due to Hurricane Ida

Saturday's Cardinals-Saints preseason game has been canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints announced Friday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW