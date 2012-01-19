Broncos' Dawkins added to AFC Pro Bowl roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Denver Broncos strong safety Brian Dawkins has been added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster, although it's uncertain if he'll be able to play because of a neck injury.
Dawkins missed most of the last month and both of Denver's playoff games. He has said he'll consult with his family before deciding whether to return in 2012 for a 17th NFL season, which would be a record for safeties.
Dawkins was having a resurgent season under first-year defensive coordinator Dennis Allen when he got hurt in a game against Chicago.
He replaces safety Troy Polamalu (neck) on the roster for the Jan. 29 all-star game. This is Dawkins' ninth Pro Bowl selection and he's the sixth Broncos player chosen to play in this year's Pro Bowl, the team's best representation since 2001.